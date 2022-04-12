Human Rights

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya asserted that the May 13 local election would be organised in the stipulated date.

At a provincial level media orientation programme jointly organised by the Election Commission of Nepal, the Press Council Nepal and the Federation of Nepali Journalists in Biratnagar on Tuesday, the Chief Election Commissioner assured that the upcoming election would be held in a clean, fair, credible and fearless environment.

Stating that major function of the periodic election was to strengthen federalism and democracy, Thapaliya argued that if there were no election, the democracy would lose.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to devise monitoring mechanism to curb misinformation, disinformation, propaganda and hate speech among others which, he added, would defeat politics of integrity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal