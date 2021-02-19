General

Minister for Urban Development Prabhu Sah has said the fresh election to House of Representatives (HoR) would be held at any cost. Minister Sah said it during a programme organized to inaugurate a roadway at Gujara Municipality here Thursday.

He also laid a foundation stone to a bridge at the programme organized by Division Road Office. Minister Saha argued that some of the Nepali Congress leaders were waiting for court verdict on HoR dissolution and some waging protest, which has shown its double standard.

The Minister inaugurated the two sections of pitched road- one of 10-km at Balchanpur Janglasahiya and another of 7-km at Khatabahiya Parsawa in the district.

Similarly, he laid the foundation stone for 50-meter long motorable bridge to be constructed over Gujara stream along the Balchanpur Janglasahiya roadway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal