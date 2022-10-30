General

Election materials have been carried to the eight remote mountainous districts of Gandaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces in view of the upcoming election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly.

The election is taking place in a single phase throughout the country on November 20.

The Election Commission has been transporting the ballot boxes, ballot papers, the swastika seals, stationery and other logistic materials to the different districts for the election. It is said the Commission is supplying 57 various articles to the districts regularly.

In this connection, the election materials have been supplied to Manang and Mustang of Gandaki province, to Humla, Jumla, Mugu, Kalikot and Dolpa of Karnali province and to Bajura of Sudurpaschim province, Commission’s spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel said.

Apart from these districts, the Election Commission has already shipped some election materials to 51 districts.

Source: National News Agency Nepal