Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said coming election is not a common event but a campaign to realize further rights and protect the achievements made so far.

Chairperson Prachanda viewed some elements were still acting against constitution and other achievements, so election must be regarded as an opportunity to protect the achievements, he stressed while unveiling a statue of martyr Ram Pratap Saha amidst a function organized at Mirchaiya Municipality, Siraha on Thursday.

"It is time to respect and protect dignity and equality and defeat the reactionary forces," he reminded the people, adding that election is also the fight between justice and injustice, revolution and counterrevolution, regression and progression.

The Chairperson took time explaining how the Maoist revolution brought the country to this state of achievements via 12-point understanding, peace process, declaration of federal democratic republic, and election to constituent assembly and new constitution.

He further viewed efforts were on to corner Maoist Centre and humiliate party leadership. According to him, political parties had nearly made consensus on presenting citizenship bill in the next session of the parliament. It was stalled because of the obstruction by the CPN UML, he blamed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal