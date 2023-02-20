General

An office of the election officer has been set up on the premises of the New Baneshwor-based International Convention Centre for the elections of the President and Vice-President.

The election of the President has been scheduled to take place on coming March 9 and of the Vice President on March 17.

Inaugurating the office amidst a programme today, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said the EC would provide a final name list of voters to the Office and it would be published on coming February 22 as per the schedule. The weightage in the elections has been determined in accordance with the 2011 national census as the final reports of the latest census is yet to be achieved.

The EC prepares to publish the results by 7:00 pm of the voting day and if any candidate fails to receive majority votes, a second round of voting will be conducted the following day.

High Court Patan’s judge Mahesh Sharma Poudyal has, in consultation with the Judicial Council, been designated as the Election Officer for the election.

Poudyal pledges to prove his roles and responsibilities and election credibility by his actions.

Members in the Federal Parliament (National Assembly and House of Representatives) and the Province Assembly.

EC Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Poudel there will be 884 voters (334 in the Federal Parliament and 550 of Province Assemblies) for the election of the President. In the HoR, two members are suspended and one post is vacant. The weightage of voting of each member in Federal Parliament is 79 that will comprise 26,386 vote and of the Province Assembly is 48 to comprise 26,400 votes, taking the total number of votes to 52,786.

As per the programme of the President’s Election approved by the EC, the final name list of voters will be published in between 10-11 am on February 22 and the time for the nomination registrations has been fixed 10am-3 pm on February 25.

Likewise, the nomination registration for the election of Vice-President has been fixed from 9:00 am to 14:00 pm on March 11. The Constitution requires the President and Vice President to be from different genders and communities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal