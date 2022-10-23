General

President of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Rajendra Lingden has said that the voters should elect a responsible leadership to lead the country to the path of development and prosperity.

Addressing a program organized by the party’s 21 ward unit on the occasion of Tihar, Nepal Sambat and Chhath festivals here today, he pointed out the need for politics of honesty and sacrifice for building the country. The economic transformation and development of the country and people is possible with the wise decisions made by the people in the elections.

“The election should be considered as a historic opportunity for nation building,” he said.

Prakash Rimal, joint general secretary of the party and candidate for the member of the House of Representatives of Kathmandu Constituency No. 8 and Devendra Pradhan, the RPP candidate for the member of the House of Representatives from Kathmandu Constituency No. 9 expressed the opinion that the people’s attraction towards the party has increased all over the country due to the policies and programs adopted by the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal