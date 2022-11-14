Key Issues

Preparations for the elections to the Member of the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly in Bhaktapur have been completed. Voting for the twin elections is taking place simultaneously across the country on November 20.

Chief District Officer Rudra Devi Sharma said 2,008 security personnel were mobilised for the election purpose. All polling officers have been deputed to the polling stations with required logistics. “We are confident that the voting would conclude in a peaceful, free and cordial atmosphere.”

The district has 76 polling locations and 219 polling centers while the number of eligible voter is 193,172 (51,422 females and 49,839 males in the Bhaktapur constituency-1 and 47,062 females, 44,844 males and five others in the constituency-2).

Source: National News Agency Nepal