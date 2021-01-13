General

The Nepal Police has formed a central election preparation and coordination committee led by AIG Biswaraj Pokharel. The 37-member committee led by AIG Pokharel will work to develop a security strategy essential for the election looking into various aspects of the election from law and order to resource management, said Nepal Police spokesperson Basant Bahadur Kunwar.

The committee has already started its work and based on the report of the committee, the Nepal Police will seek funds essential for the election with the government. It will also identify and recommend human resources, if needed, in addition to the existing human resource capacity of the police organisation.

A police mobilization strategy will be formed while every election-related activity of the police will be done through this committee. It may be noted that the Home Ministry has already directed all the three security agencies to develop and implement their respective election security strategy.

Source: National News Agency Nepal