A training for returning officers and assistant returning officers assigned in local-level elections scheduled for May 13 in Rukum (East) has been launched.

Election related training was imparted to returning officers and assistant returning officers assigned at 49 polling booths 35 voting centres in the district.

Chief Returning Officer, Sanat Chandra Labat, said that the returning officers and assistant returning officers were informed about legal, practical and theoretical aspects.

Similarly, returning officers and assistant returning officers also received the training on various issues including their duties, responsibilities, jurisdiction and methods to set up polling booths.

Chief District Officer, Krishna Bahadur Khadka, Returning Officer of Bhume rural municipality, Bimal Prasad Baral, Returning Officer of Puthuttarganga rural municipality, Narayan Prasad Chapagain, District Election Officer, Tej Kumar Oli, along with Chief Returning Officer, Lawat, had facilitated the training.

There are 33,518 voters in the district. The district has three rural municipalities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal