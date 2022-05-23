General

The final results of the May 13 local level election remain to be announced only in 26 local units.

The results of 26 local levels with high number of voters including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Pokhara, Bharatpur and Birgunj metropolises remain to be announced.

The final results of the vote counting of a total 727 local levels including 269 municipalities and 458 rural municipalities has been entered in the information system of the Election Commission by 12 noon today.

The final results of around 95 per cent of the total 753 local levels are available by now. The Election Commission had expressed that the final results of the vote counting will be available by May 24.

The vote counting or re-election would be carried out at Triyuga municipality-12 in Udayapur and the Budhiganga municipality of Bajura after the Election Commission takes a decision as political dispute arose regarding the voting at these places.

Source: National News Agency Nepal