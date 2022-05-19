Human Rights, legal-Judicial

A meeting of the Central Security Committee was held on Thursday under the chair of Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand to review the security management of the local level poll that had taken place on May 13.

The meeting has thanked the personnel of Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, National Investigation Department and temporary police, and all officials deployed in the election time to hold the election in a peaceful manner.

The Home Ministry said the meeting has also thanked the political parties for their active participation in the poll.

Likewise, the meeting has expressed heartfelt tributes to the deceased ones who lost their lives during their deployment in the election and has wished for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel and officials.

As decided by the Council of Ministers, today's meeting of the Committee has decided to write to the concerned bodies to provide relief and medical expenses to the injured ones and compensation to the family of the deceased while getting deployed in the polls.

It is said that five temporary police and one policeman died during their deployment in the local level poll.

Likewise, the meeting has thanked the Election Commission, chief commissioner, commissioners, chief returning officers, officials and the judges deployed in the polls for their contribution to conclude the polls.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Home Affairs Phanindra Mani Pokharel said consultations were made regarding the weaknesses surfaced in this local level polls and possible corrections in the future.

Source: National News Agency Nepal