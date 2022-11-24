General

The CPN UML has continued its lead in the vote under the proportional category, according to the Election Commission (EC). EC informed that the data entered in its system till 7:30 pm Thursday showed UML got 714,703 votes in the proportional category of election for the House of Representatives.

Similarly, Nepali Congress has got 677,160 votes in the proportional system while Rastriya Swatantra Party got 339,210 votes, CPN (Maoist Centre) 315,880 votes, RPP 164,278 votes, Nepal Workers’ and Peasants’ Party 52,669 votes, Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal 96,403 votes, Janamat Party 55,315 votes, Nagarik Unmukti Party 53,781 votes, CPN (Unified Socialist) 46,983 votes and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal 37,564 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal