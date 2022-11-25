Human Rights

The ruling alliance has won the elections to the Member of the House of Representatives ( HoR) in 25 districts. The district where the alliance candidates emerged victorious in all HoR seats are Bhojpur, Okhaldhunga, Khotang, Sindhuli, Sindhupalchowk, Dhadhing, Gorkha, Manang, Mustang, Myagdi, Baglung, Dang, Rolpa, Rukum East, Rukum West, Dolpa, Jajarkot, Dailekh, Surkhet, Salyan, Darchula, Bajhang, Dadeldhura, Doti and Accham.

According to the Election Commission updates, the CPN (UML) has secured a sole win in eight districts: Taplejung, Panchthar, Dhankuta, Solukhumbu, Parbat, Arghakhanchi, Pyuthan, and Baitadi while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party wins a seat from Jumla.

General Secretaries of two communist parties lose election

According to the poll results so far, general secretaries of two major communist parties have lost the elections. CPN (UML) leader Shankar Pokhrel was defeated to CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Rekha Sharma in Dang-2 while CPN (Maoist Centre)’s leader Dev Prasad Gurung was defeated by UML candidate Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lamjung.

Maoist candidate Pampha Bhusal, the party deputy-general secretary, and party secretary Chakrapani Khanal also lost the elections this time. Similarly, UML senior vice chair Ishwor Pokhrel, vice chair Surendra Pandey, deputy general secretary Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and secretary Lekhraj Bhatta are in the row of losing the elections.

Nepali Congress joint general secretary Mahalaxmi Upadhyay ‘Dina’ also lost the election to the Rastriya Prajatantra Party from Makwanpur-1.

Leaders securing win outside home districts

The leaders who decided to compete in the elections outside the home district and also secured a win are Maoist Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, CPN (Unified Socialist) central member Krishna Kumar Shrestha, NC leaders Pradeep Poudel and Bir Bahadur Balayar and Rastriya Swatantra Party’s Rabi Lamichhane.

Leaders who win election by over 25 thousands margin

UML Chair KP Sharma Oli, Maoist deputy general secretary Barshman Pun and Rastriya Swatantra Party’s Labi Lamichhane have won the election by a margin of over 25 thousand votes against their nearest competitors.

Eldest- youngest winners

So far the Rastriya Janamorcha’s Chair Chitra Bahadur KC is the senior most member elected to the HoR. The octogenarian leader won the election from the Baglung -1.

Similarly, the septuagenarians winning the elections are Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba ( 77) from the Dadeldhura-1, Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan ( 73) from Nawalparasi ( Bardghat Susta West-2), UML Chair Oli (70) from the Jhapa-5, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party’s Sarvendra Nath Shukla (72) from the Rupandehi-4, and Nepali Congress leader Dr Shekhar Koirala ( 72) from the Morang-6.

Likewise, Sobhita Gautam of the Rastriya Swantantra Party is so far the youngest member confirmed to have been elected in the HoR. As per the EC, the candidate emerged victorious from the Kathmandu-2 is 27-year-old. Yogesh Gauchan, the winner from the Mustang-1, is 29-year-old and Gyan Bahadur Shahi who is elected from the Jumla-1 is 30-year-old.

Women candidates winning FPTP elections

The number of women candidates getting elected towards the direct election is not encouraging.

So far, five women candidates have won the first-past-the-post elections and of them two each from the UML and Rastriya Swatantra and one from the Maoist. They are UML’s Juli Kumari Mahato ( Mahaseth) from the Dhanusha-3, Bidhya Bhattarai from the Kaski-2, Maoist Centre’s Rekha Sharma from the Dang-2 and Swatantra Party’s Sobhita Gautam from the Kathmandu-2 and Dr Toshima Karki from the Lalitpur-3.

Representation from the Madhesh

Those who have been elected so far from the Madhesi community include NC’s Dinesh Kumar Yadav (Saptari 3), Ram Krishna Yadav (Dhanusha 2) and Ajaya Chaurasiya (Prasa 2), UML’s Ram Shankar Yadav (Siraha 1) and Juli Kumari Mahato (Mahaseth) (Dhanusha 3), Maoist Center’s Aman Lal Modi (Morang 4), LSP Ram Prakash Chaudhary (Sarlahi 1) and Sarbendra Nath Shukla (Rupandehi 4), JSP’s Birendra Prasad Mahato (Siraha 4), and Pradip Yadav (Parsa 1) and Janamat Party’s Chandra Kanta Raut (Saptari 2).

Independent candidates winning the polls

Similarly, elected independent candidates are Yogendra Mandal (Morang 5), Amaresh Kumar Singh (Sarlahi 4), Kiran Kumar Sah (Rautahat 2), Prabhu Sah (Rautahat 3) and Lal Bir Chaudhary (Bardiya 2).

Source: National News Agency Nepal