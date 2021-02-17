General

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has claimed that the mid-term poll will be held on stipulated time i.e. on April 30 and May 10 this year.

Addressing the 35th anniversary function of the Dhulikhel Municipality at Dhulikhel in Kavrepalanchowk Wednesday, Minister Gyawali said that the country was focused in preparation for the election and reiterated the election would be held within the stipulated date.

According to him, the incumbent government was working on the agenda mentioned in the party manifesto but some people tried to make the post of Prime Minister a 'musical chair' and ascend to the chair of the PM 'turn by turn' and push the country towards instability. "Hence, there was a compulsive situation to go for a fresh mandate."

He claimed that the incumbent government had succeeded to resolve the issue relating to border dispute with India by tabling the matter to the Indian side during his visit to India. The Minister shared that no other government had been able to incorporate India-encroached Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in the official map of Nepal and thereby unifying the country.

The Foreign Minister also urged the disgruntled leaders who took to streets recently not to make the roads their 'tool'. He was of the view that the public should not be made a ''guinea pig'' to fulfill their unfulfilled aspirations.

"The road to election is open if they are to trust the people. The public are vested with power to give mandate and to punish the government if the government fails to deliver. Only such type of political system could strengthen democracy."

On a different note, he lauded Dhulikhel Municipality for striking balance in human development besides achieving progress in physical infrastructures.

Likewise, former Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gokul Prasad Banskota argued that election was inevitable for true democracy. He opined that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had dissolved the HoR since he was hindered to deliver. "There is no meaning of democracy if one is punished for the good deed."

Similarly, Dhulikhel Municipality Mayor Ashok Byanju pledged to convert Dhulikhel as the municipality with all basic needs for its residents within five years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal