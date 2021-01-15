Key Issues, politics

Former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai has said that merely the elections cannot resolve all the problems. At a news conference in Gorkha district headquarters on Friday, the former PM said that the Constitution of Nepal has not given any right to the Prime Minister to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) as such right in the previous constitution resulted in political instability in the country.

Dr Bhattarai, also the Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party, said that the issue would be resolved easily if the Supreme Court scrapped the government decision to dissolve the HoR.

He was of the view that all sides and political parties should join hands together to troubleshoot the country’s current problems.

Source: National News Agency Nepal