General

Senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ramchandra Poudel, has said the electoral alliance could be forged based on the need of local levels. The ruling alliance must be kept intact, he said, arguing that NC also needs cooperation from alliance.

Senior leader Poudel said it during a cadres meet at Khadkagaon of Bhanu Municipalaity-13 in Tanahu on Monday. "The alliance is imperative to ensure victory to NC. So, needs at local levels determine the electoral alliance," he reiterated.

On a different note, he argued that people were now gradually getting real information about the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact. Even those protesting MCC compact are now being aware about its importance. The protest against MCC has therefore subsided, he stressed.

According to him, the development initiatives forwarded under the NC leadership in the past would be continued and made successful by NC itself. NC has shouldered the responsibility to guarantee development in the country, he asserted.

Meanwhile, he attended a condolence gathering organized on the 13th day of the passing away of local Satinjibi Poudel from Byas Municipality-9 in Tanahu. He remembered the late Poudel as an honest and loyal party cadre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal