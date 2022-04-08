General

CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' shared that the coalition partners discussed on considering electoral alliance in all places in the upcoming local level election.

The local level election is slated on May 13 this year in a single phase.

Talking to journalists here today, leader Dahal said that the meeting of the ruling coalition held today was focused on local level election. He added, "Our talks were mainly held on election. We talked about forging electoral alliance in all places."

The former Prime Minister, on a different note, clarified that their talks did not touch on the issue relating to the leadership of Bharatpur Metropolitan City. "We will find out outlet through discussions. We have no any issue," he assured.

Source: National News Agency Nepal