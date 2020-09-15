General

An employee of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)’s Parbat Transmission Centre died after falling off an electric pole on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Bholaram Sharma, 35 of Baglung municipality-1, Ramrekha. He had climbed the pole for the maintenance of faulty electric lines at Kushma municipality-7, Khareha in Parbat.

He breathed his last on the way to the Parbat Hospital, said Police Inspector of District Police Office, Buddhi Prasad Subedi. Sharma had climbed the electric pole for the maintenance of obstructed electricity at around 7.00 pm.

Sharma was serving the NEA as the third grade electrician. His lifeless body has been kept at a moratorium in Parbat Hospital for post-mortem. Police said the body would be handed to the family after performing a post-mortem today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal