Electricity export has increased and import decreased in the six months of the current fiscal year, 2021/22.

In the fiscal year, 2020/21, power worth Rs 316 million was exported to India. The figure increased to Rs 805 million in six months of the current FY. Similarly, electricity import had increased to Rs 21.8 billion in the FY, 2020/21 from Rs 13.4 billion in the FY, 2019/20. But, the country imported power worth Rs 2.5 billion till now in the current fiscal year.

Amounts to be used to import electricity could not exceed Rs 10 billion throughout the current FY, said Executive Director at Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Kulman Ghising.

Electricity demand within the country has increased by approximately 200 megawatts as compared to the previous year. Approximately 660 megawatts electricity has been added.

Similarly, in the six months of the current FY, electricity leakage has dropped to 14.45 percent from 17.18 percent in the previous FY. The NEA aims to limit electricity leakage to 15.5 percent in the current FY.

Source: National News Agency Nepal