An Indian man was killed when a wild elephant attacked him at Lalmati of Gauriganj rural municipality-2 in Jhapa district. The incident happened in south of the district on Monday. The deceased is 25-year-old Sailo Murmu, a resident of Singimari of India. He was killed instantaneously after a female elephant with its calf attacked Murmu, said Bishnulal Ghimire, the chief of the Division Forest Office Jhapa.

It is said the Nepali and Indians were together chasing away the elephant and its calf that had come from Morang side when the mother pachyderm suddenly attacked Murmu. His body was found in a maize field on the no-man’s land at the Nepal-India border. Police reinforcement was send to the incident site from Korobari police station soon after information of the incident was received, the District Police Office Jhapa said. An elderly person was killed when a wild elephant attacked him at Kachanakabal as recently as last week.

Source: National News Agency Nepal