Eleven children who were in dire condition at a children's home in Kathmandu have been rescued. The children from several districts including Humla were in such condition at Sahara International Children's Hoe and care Child Home in Kathmandu.

The Himali Nabin Samaj, an organisation which has been working in the sector of children since long, rescued these children and handed over to their families. Seven of the rescued children have been handed over to their relatives in Nepalgunj and Kathmandu while four of the rescued children have been reunited with their family here in Humla.

It has come to light that the relative of the children's family had taken the children to Kathmandu stating that they would be provided free education up to Grade 12. The persons had also taken Rs 40 thousand from the family of every child.

The Budhanilkantha Municipality, Ward number 11, Kathmandu had first rescued the children at risk and handed them over the the Himali Samaj, said Mangal Lama, an official at the Samaj.

Source: National News Agency Nepal