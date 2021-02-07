General

The Department of Transport Management has forwarded a process to use Roman script in vehicle's number plate.

Despite a huge protest of the use of Roman script in embossed number plates of vehicles, the Department stated that they continued to issue Roman script in the embossed number plates of the vehicles to lessen the economic burden of Devnagari script.

Department Director Ram Chandra Poudel argued that the process in Roman script was forwarded also because that the software and other devices were developed in English language.

Concerned sides including Nepal Academy had drawn the Department's attention to mention Devnagari script (Nepali language) in the embossed number plates of vehicles.

Earlier, the new number plates in English language is issued to two wheelers from Gurjudhara Office, to three wheelers and light vehicles from Fitness Centre Teku and to heavy vehicles from Transport office Ekantakuna.

Source: National News Agency Nepal