General

A play prepared by a group of theatre artistes in Pokhara is all set to be staged in Japan from April 8-9.

In a press conference organized in Pokhara by the Indreni Theatre on Sunday, Theatre Chairman Kedarnath Poudel shared that they are scheduled to show 'Embryonic' play at Subterranean Theatre at Itabashi in Japan.

Chairman Poudel shared that the play was based on the story of human evolution and struggle till death. "We have attempted to bring out a new performance employing all genres of performing art in the Embryonic and we are taking it to Japan after considering some refinement in it," he divulged.

It was also informed that the theatre enthusiasts in Japan can watch the drama to be staged in two shows for which tickets could be purchased from the Theatre in Japan.

The play, prepared some months ago, has already been staged in Pokhara Theatre and Mandala Theatre in Kathmandu, said Poudel, who is also the writer and director of the play. Kapil Sharma and Dipendra Poudel will also share the stage with Poudel in Japan.

Shivahari Aryal and Arjun Gurung have composed music for the play prepared in support of the Gandaki Academy.

Established in 2076 BS, Indreni Theatre has been organizing programmes on various genres of performing arts and literature.

Source: National News Agency Nepal