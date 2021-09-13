General

A province level warehouse has been set up in Dhulikhel Municipality-3 to rapidly carry out search and rescue operations in emergency. According to the District Police Office, Dhulikhel, the house has been recently constructed to store rescue equipment necessary to carry out rescue efforts during disaster in different districts of Bagmati Province.

Kavre Police In-charge, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhupendra Bahadur Khatry shared the rescue equipment such as motorboat and chainsaw will be kept in the warehouse constructed by the province government at the cost of over Rs 3.14 million. “The house will store all the materials required for search and rescue. We expect this arrangement will give a respite to the survivors to a greater extent”, he noted.

The structure was constructed in the land provided by the municipality. According to him, the search and rescue efforts can be carried out rapidly in the potential incidents in the surrounding districts of the province, including Sindhupalchowk, Ramechhap, Dolakha and Sindhuli.

A team of 25 trained police under the command of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been kept standby in the District Police Office for potential search and rescue operations. The team had played crucial role in the search and relief works in Melamchi disaster incident and also in resuming road traffic along the highway, he shared.

As informed, the team will be imparted further training regarding the use of additional new technology in the search and rescue operations during flood and landslides, fire and earthquake incidents. He further shared coordination between the Bagmati province government and Dhulikhel municipality is underway for the construction of residential house for police to be deployed for search and rescue operations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal