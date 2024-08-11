Emon, Ripon star in HP’s big win over Big Bash team Melbourne



Batter Parvez Hossain Emon and pacer Ripon Mondol demonstrated a scintillating performance to help Bangladesh HP record a gigantic 77-run win over Big Bash team Melbourne Renegades in a T20 game at Darwin in Australia today.

Emon, coming to bat at No. 3 position, blasted an attacking 48 ball-69, laced with seven fours and two sixes as Bangladesh HP compiled 170-6. Later thanks to Ripon’s firework with the cherry, HP dismissed Melbourne for 93 in 15.2 overs.

Ripon scalped 3-12 after bowling three overs and was complemented by left-arm spinner Rakibul Islam who also took 3-21. Abu Haider Rony and Alis Al Islam took two wickets apiece to play perfect foil to the duo.

Melbourne however came to play the match without the service of their first choice players.

Bangladesh got off to a solid start, thanks to openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Jishan Alam who both were dismissed cheaply but batted with attacking mindset to give the scoreboard a huge boost.

Tanzid hit four boundaries for his 9 ball-17 before Emon took

the anchor role to drive the side. While he batted with freedom, HP saw a tumbling of wickets around him but little contribution from the lower order helped the side set a tough target for Melbourne.

The Big Bash seemed to be no match for the HP as their batters failed to come up with positive batting show. Opener Joshua Brown with 19 was their top-scorer.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha