Many foreign nationals have penned books with in-depth studies and researches on various subjects of Nepal over different period. Often these books, mostly written in English language, have remained elusive to ordinary people owing to linguistic barrier.

Speakers attending a programme here Saturday pressed for the need to translate those research-based English books into Nepali so as to make the texts accessible and legible for general public in Nepal.

Releasing a book 'Fifty Years in Bigutar, Nepal' written by American national Dr Peter H Prindle in English language, litterateur and Pashupati Multiple Campus Chief Prayagraj Basistha acknowledged the research and study conducted by a foreigner in a remote village of Nepal during Panchayat era as a significant contribution to the knowledge building and expansion.

Basistha further asserted, "The book encapsulates the lifestyle, religion, culture, and political and racial systems of Bigutar village in Okhaldhunga district. It is in deed the mirror of then rural communities of entire Nepal."

He, thus, saw the need for translating the book into Nepali language and ensuring accessibility and comprehensibility to every Bigutar folk.

Shedding light on the newly launched book, another litterateur Binod Dahal 'Batsa' shared that the writer had portrayed a picture of Bigutar from 1971 to 2021 and opined that translation of such book into Nepali language could add more value to it.

Batsa also shared faint memories of Peter's two year's sojourn in Bigutar village.

Commenting on the book, editor at Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) Narayan Prasad Ghimire observed, "The book written after meticulous research on the socio-economic and educational issues of the then Panchayat era is a living document of Bigutar village." He also suggested that the book, produced after a long research, should be translated into Nepali so that every Bigutar resident of Okhaldhunga district would be able to read it.

The book release programme was organized by Biraj Society and Bigutar Development Foundation. Foundation's Chairperson Giriraj Dahal said that the book was brought into market to illustrate Peter's contributions and significance in the development of Bigutar. Many students and people from backward community of Bigutar village were still provided assistance by Peter, who is now living in the US.

Also speaking in the event, Chairperson of Sistachar Abhiyan Nepal, Suman Dahal, Society's President Ram Prasad Dahal and a social worker who works closely with Peter, Harihar Dahal, reminisced Peter and his deep love and studies of Nepal and Nepalis, which they argued, was inspiring.

Nepal lover American writer Peter is still supporting various social causes in Bigutar, a small remote village in Okhaldhunga.

Source: National News Agency Nepal