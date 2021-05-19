Trading

The banks and financial institutions can support people suffering from COVID-19 with oxygen and other related health and medical supplies. This can be done as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, the Rastra Bank has said.

The new directive was issued today in the third quarterly review of the monetary policy of the current fiscal year. This is expected to help the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients, the central bank has said. "Under CSR, arrangement shall be made to contribute the funds to save people's lives, in public interest and philanthropic works across the country," the NRB has said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal