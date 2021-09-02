education, Science & Technology

Minister for Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal on Thursday held discussions with the officials of Sajha Yatayat to run e-vehicles in the Kathmandu Valley.

Visiting the office of Sajha Yatayat at Pulchowk in Lalitpur, Minister Bhusal took note about the infrastructures required for operation of e-vehicles. During the event, Bhusal said that she would take initiatives to identify appropriate option for the venue to establish a charging station.

Bhusal said that e-vehicles should be operated in all municipalities across the country though plans are afoot to run e-vehicles in Kathmandu and Lalitpur metropolitan cities in the first phases. She also urged the Sajha Yatayat to take the lead for the construction of required infrastructures to run e-vehicles.

She was of the view that domestic raw materials would be used from the operation of e-vehicles, which would contribute to the country’s economic development. Minister Bhusal added that all technologies powered by petroleum products should be replaced for the cause of our economy as well.

On a different note, the Energy Minister laid emphasis on increasing power consumption to reduce trade deficit in the country while calling for positive role from all sectors of the society for the same.

On the occasion, Chair of Sajha Yatayat Kanakmani Dixit informed the minister about the status of e-vehicles procurement and establishment of charging stations.

In the first phase, e-vehicles should be run from the perspectives of public health, public transport system and economic expenses.

He shared that processes for the e-vehicles procurement have been initiated and three buses would arrive in the Kathmandu Valley after four months.

Source: National News Agency Nepal