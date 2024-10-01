Energy Minister Khadka, ADB Deputy Director General meet



Kathmandu: Minister for Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Dipak Khadka and Deputy Director General of Asian Development Bank (ADB) for South Asia Cindy Malvicini held a meeting at the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding ongoing projects’ progress and future prospects for partnership with ADB in Nepal’s energy and irrigation sector.

On the occasion, Minister Khadka thanked the ADB Deputy Director General for the banks cooperation to Nepal’s energy and irrigation sector, and expressed confidence for continued support.

Minister Khadka said that the government was working to complete the ADB-funded projects in time and added that the challenges encountered during the construction would be addressed soon.

He also pledged for inter-ministerial coordination while advancing the projects.

Likewise, Minister Khadka urged the ADB to invest in Nepal with confidence as Nepal has now a very strong government.

During the meeting, ADB Deputy Director General for South

Asia Malvicini urged the Minister to facilitate for troubleshooting the issues seen in the development of Tanahun hydropower project and Dudhkoshi hydropower project.

Malvicini added that the ADB would assist with Nepal for its development initiatives if a favourable environment was enabled.

Earlier on September 30, the ADB approved a $30 million financing package to improve climate resilience, water resources management, and livelihoods of communities in Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces in Nepal.

This project will help communities in the targeted project areas to be more climate-resilient, build their capacity to preserve and manage their natural resources, and expand nature-based livelihood opportunities that will boost the local economy, the ADB headquarters in the Philippines stated in a press release on Monday.

The package comprises a $10 million concessional loan and a $20 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member co

untries.

The Climate-Resilient Landscapes and Livelihoods Project will help communities in 24 municipalities prepare catchment management plans to ensure effective water resources management and water security.

It is said that the project will build the capacity of federal, provincial and local governments to effectively plan, manage, and monitor water infrastructure, watersheds, and livelihood projects.

Source: National News Agency Nepal