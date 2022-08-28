General

The Trishuli Hospital in Nuwakot has started producing energy from the waste generated by the hospital. The bio-degradable waste from the hospital has been used to produce energy (methane gas) through a biogas plant.

Chief of the hospital Dr Dipendra Pandey said a biogas plant with a capacity of 40 cubic meters has been put into operation with the help of the Bagmati provincial government. The plant cost Rs. 800,000. Placenta from the delivery room, human body parts during surgery, food waste from patients and visitors, etc., have been disposed of in a plant built in the hospital premises.

The fuel produced by the plant has been enough to be used for cooking 15 people living in the doctor's quarter.

Chairperson of the Hospital Development and Management Committee Raju Pandit said that the operation of the plant has solved the problem of disposing of hospital-related waste, control of communicable diseases that may be caused by waste while fuel production has saved the hospital's expenses. The goal is now to increase the range of energy production and sell it to the hospital's canteen, he added.

Prior to this, the hospital had been paying a monthly fee of Rs 1,500 to dispose of the waste produced by the hospital. Along with the construction of a plant for waste disposal, water facilities have been improved by constructing deep boring.

In terms of minimum service standards, the Trishuli Hospital received 83 points in the financial year 2077/78 among the government hospitals in the country. In the year 2078/79, it was declared the best hospital in the country with 94 points.

Source: National News Agency Nepal