The enforcement of prohibitory order in different districts for containing the outbreak of coronavirus infection and the government directives for its prevention, treatment and control was found satisfactory, said the Home Ministry.

Issuing a press release today, the Ministry has urged the citizens to be further cautious as the effective enforcement of the order was inevitable to bring the situation to normalcy.

According to the information received, as of now 74 districts have enforced the prohibitory order. Remaining three districts – Manang, Khotang and Terhathum have not issued the order. The country has seen increasing level of second wave of COVID-19.

Transport vehicles have been operated for the delivery of most essential services and necessary oxygen supply has been made smooth to the possible extent, stated the press release issued by Ministry Spokesperson Janakraj Dahal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal