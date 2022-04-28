General

This year's National Journalism Day is going to be celebrated in a grand manner under the slogan 'Professional and Responsible Journalism'.

A meeting of the Seventh National Journalism Day Main Celebration Committee held at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology today determined the slogan for the Day and decided to celebrate the Day in a grand manner by organising various programmes.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki took the decision to organise various programmes by organisations related to communications, information and journalism as well as media houses on the occasion.

It also decided to ask the media houses, media and journalists to publish and disseminate special edition, articles and interview as well as to publish and disseminate this year's slogan with high-priority.

Mass Communication Foundation and media houses have been requested to light the lamps from May 6-8. On the occasion, Minister Karki stressed that all should fulfill their responsibilities for enhancing press freedom and freedom of expression.

He opined, "The government is committed to establish Nepal as the country having press freedom and freedom of expression in the South Asia. So all bodies concerned should be responsible to this effect."

The Communications Minister pointed out the need of taking similar initiative to direct the society as per the slogan determined for the Journalism Day.

High-ranking officials including secretary of the Ministry, chiefs of subordinate media and representatives of media related organisations were present in the meeting.

The government has been formally celebrating Baishakh 24 as the National Journalism Day since seven years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal