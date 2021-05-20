General

The Minimum Wage Fixation Committee has said that its attention has been drawn towards injustice facing the journalists at the time of health crisis like COVID-19 pandemic.

Committee’s board of director’s virtual meeting held Thursday said that the media houses laying off journalists, forcing them to take unpaid leave and transferring them to inconvenient departments and branches had come to the notice of the Committee.

The meeting chaired by Committee’s Chair Rajendra Aryal has urged the concerned sides to put an end to such activities and ensure their professional security.

The Committee has also appealed to the media houses to provide due wages to the working journalists who were not paid their basic salary as complaints were lodged in the committee by journalists who were yet to get their due.

Aryal shared that the Committee requested the government and health institutions to provide treatment or treatment expenses to those media persons contracting COVID-19 in line of their duties.

The frontline journalists have been urged to take necessary precautions against COVID-19 while discharging their duties.

Source: National News Agency Nepal