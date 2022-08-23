General

Senior leader of the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party (LSP), Rajendra Rupama, has argued the constitution was yet to fully ensure the rights to Madhesi, indigenous nationalities, Muslim and marginalized communities. “We are continuing struggle to guarantee rights to the Madhesi people,” he stressed.

The senior leader was speaking at a programme organized by the LSP Nepal at Rajbiraj, Saptari on Monday.

On the occasion, leader Sharat Singh Bhandari viewed the alliance was essential for election, so they would forge electoral alliance with the parties who work for democracy, identity and rights. “At present, there is no condition for any political party to form the government alone. So, we decided to forge electoral alliance with the party which has similar thoughts to us,” he reiterated.

At the programme presided over by LSP district chair Sunil Jha, leaders Anil Kumar Jha, Jay Prakash Thakur, Jitendra Sonal, Dinesh Yadav, and Sambhu Prasad Yadav stressed the need for continued struggle for people’s rights.

Source: National News Agency Nepal