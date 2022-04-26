General

Srijana Singh, who has registered her candidacy for the post of mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) representing Nepali Congress, said that her main goal was to ensure good governance in Kathmandu.

At a programme organized by Kathmandu District Executive Committee of Nepal Women's Association (NWA), a sister wing of Nepali Congress (NC), here on Tuesday, Singh asserted that she had filed her nomination to streamline the KMC that, she said, was in disarray for nearly 25 years.

"I will reach out to people at their doorstep to fulfill my commitments and manifesto published by Nepali Congress. Advancing the cause of gender is my top agenda," she reaffirmed, pledging to deliver to the best of her capacity.

She clarified that she was away from active political life following her marriage although she was active in politics in her college days. "After getting married into a political family, I was away from active politics and kept supporting the political journey of my father-in-law Ganeshman Singh, mother-in-law Mangaladevi Singh and spouse Prakashman Singh," explained Singh.

Similarly, NC central member Arzu Rana Deuba said that she was hopeful that Singh would well manage KMC. Stating that it was a matter of happiness for a woman to get a chance to vie for mayoral post of the major metropolis of the country, the first lady urged the Kathmandu folks to work on the ways of making Singh win the election.

The local level election is slated on May 13 in a single phase.

Likewise, another central member of NC Pratima Gautam viewed that it was an honour for all women to nominate a woman candidate for the post of mayor of KMC.

KMC deputy mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi (Shrestha) lauded NC's move of nominating woman for the mayoral post of KMC as they had been lobbying for the same for so long.

President of NWA Bishnudevi Pudasaini and NC KMC President Nilkaji Shakya among others opined that it was necessary to make Singh win in the upcoming election to change the face of KMC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal