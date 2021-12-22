General

The Enterprize India Exhibition has opened at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall, Kathmandu. The exhibition will run from 21-23 December 2021.

Chargés d’Affaires at the Embassy of India, Ms Namgya C Khampa inaugurated the Exhibition on Tuesday and interacted with the Indian and Nepali companies participating in it. She also encouraged the organizers to explore B2B partnerships with Nepali entrepreneurs in order to strengthen commercial linkages between the two countries.

Enterprise India 2022 is being organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The exhibition is aimed at promoting Brand India and enhancing bilateral trade and investment by creating awareness on business opportunities available on both sides.

The Exhibition therefore particularly aims at facilitating joint ventures, technology transfer, marketing arrangements as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries, the Embassy of India, Kathmandu said.

More than 50 Indian companies representing multiple sectors and coming from various parts of India are exhibiting their products and services at Enterprise India Exhibition, which is also witnessing enthusiastic participation from Nepali businesses and traders.

Source: National News Agency Nepal