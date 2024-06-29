Entire households get e-stoves in Lo-Ghekar Damodarkunda



Entire households in the Lo-Ghekar Damodarkunda Rural Municipality in Mustang district have been provided with e-stoves for free for cooking.

The municipality and Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) distributed the e-stoves meant for the reduction of climate change impacts and environment conservation. The distribution of e-stoves is expected to reduce the consumption of firewood and LP gas.

Rural Municipality Chairman Raju Bista handed over one each to all 454 households in all five wards for free.

Bista said, “There has been a serious impact on the environment after falling the trees for firewood and cooking in the desert-like geography of the Upper Mustang. We have made attempts to save the environment by promoting e-stoves as an alternative firewood.”

Chairman Bista said that the distribution of e-stoves would contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and lower the consumption and import of cooking gas.

The rural municipality has disturbed Rs 800,000 for the distribution of electronic s

toves and Rs 900,000 from the ACAP for the same heading in the current fiscal year.

The people’s representatives and ACAP officials visited all wards of the rural municipality this week to distribute the electronic stoves.

Source: National News Agency RSS