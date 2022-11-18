General

All women officials and security personnel have been given responsibility to conduct the polls in a polling centre in Nawalpur (Nawalparasi Bardaghat Susta Purba) in the elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly scheduled to take place on November 20.

Entre team of the officials and security personnel is women in a polling centre at Shiva Secondary School in Kawasoti Municipality-2, District Election Officer of Nawalpur Lal Pasad Sharma Bhusal said.

According to Bhusal, ‘E’ polling centre of the polling station of Shiva Secondary School is made women-friendly and Polling Officer Shanti Gurung would lead all eight women officials.

A total of 2,416 officials have been deployed in 302 polling centres in the district of Nawalpur.

Likewise, entire women officials have been deployed in a voting station in Ramgram Municipality-1 in the House of Representatives (HoR) constituency no. 2 and in another polling station of Sayapatri Boarding School. A total of 16 security personnel deployed there are women.

Source: National News Agency Nepal