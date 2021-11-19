General

Tourism entrepreneurs from Pokhara and neighbouring country Bangladesh have discussed the ways to deepen their cooperation for tourism partnership by working to recover tourism activities that has suffered a huge blow after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, a team of tourism entrepreneurs and media persons from Bangladesh is in Pokhara visit at the invitation of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal.

At an interaction programme on Thursday in Pokhara, the speakers viewed that a good message would spread in the tourism sector if the tourism fraternity worked in partnership despite heavy impacts on this sector due to COVID-19.

On the occasion, Executive Member of PATA Nepal Tikaram Sapkota said that partnership among the neighbouring countries was an utmost need to recover the COVID-19 hit tourism activities.

Sapkota also shared that some 26,000 Bangladeshi tourists used to visit Nepal annually before the COVID-10 outbreak.

Likewise, Chair of PATA Bangladesh Shahid Hamid said that Nepal's beauty is spellbinding for tourists and it is an attractive destination for Bangladeshi tourists for sightseeing.

Likewise, Chief of Nepal Tourism Board, Pokhara Office, Kashiraj Bhandari said that tourism partnership would benefit both the countries and laid emphasis on further cooperation.

There are altogether 18 members including office-bearers of PATA Bangladesh, tourism entrepreneurs and media persons in the team from Bangladesh.

Source: National News Agency Nepal