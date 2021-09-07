Key Issues, politics

Entrepreneurs are gearing up to reopen the casinos that long have been shut down due to COVID-19 pandemic. There are over 15 casinos in the country.

Some casinos were operated based on an order of the court while some have been in operation fulfilling the legal procedures, according to the Department of Tourism.

As the meeting of the Chief District Officers in all three districts in the Kathmandu Valley decided to lift the restrictions and COVID-19 induced prohibitory order since September 2, entrepreneurs have been preparing to reopen the casinos, according to the Casino Association of Nepal.

Association’s President Kishore Silwal shared that the casinos would be reopened within a day or two. Casinos will be opened after assessing the risk of third wave of COVID-19. Silwal said, “We are in a ‘wait and watch’ situation. But we will consider opening the casinos by taking necessary precautions against the COVID-19.”

Some casinos in the country were closed temporarily since they had a lot to clear a huge chunk of arrears. Mini-casinos have been in operation out of Valley. Hotel Association of Nepal (HAN)’s first vice-president Binayak Shah said that running hotels post lockdown and prohibitory order phase had been economically challenging in absence of guests and clients.

Opening of casinos has faced challenge to attract the customers, mostly coming from India. In many casinos, Indians have been the major customers. Nepalis have been forbidden to gamble in the casinos.

Reopening of some casinos has also hit a snag since some of them have a huge chunk of arrears to clear. Casinos have over Rs 700 million in arrears to clear since 2070 BS. Some casinos owe the government over Rs 1 billion in both arrears and penalty.

Source: National News Agency Nepal