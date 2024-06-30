Entrepreneurship is urgency: Chair Oli



Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chairperson and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said entrepreneurship is urgency in Nepal.

At a programme organized by his party’s Department of Agriculture and Livestock Development on Sunday, party Chairperson Oli reiterated that entrepreneurship was needed in the country for making economy dynamic.

Stating that modernization in agriculture could generate many jobs, Oli argued that industries based on agriculture could take the form of export-oriented industries.

Policy level intervention for modernization of agriculture is another essential, he viewed, voicing his concern over the deteriorating productivity of soil and called for restoring soil health.

On the occasion, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Jwala Kumari Shah, called for a new agriculture related act to develop agriculture.

Former Minister for Finance Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada viewed that agriculture sector should be protected and promoted by the State.

Source: National News Agency Nepal