Games, sports

Entry of spectators in the Three-Nations T20 Cricket Series has been prohibited.

According to Nepal Cricket Association (CAN), spectator entry has been prohibited in the remaining matches of the series.

CAN Secretary Ashoknath Pyakurel shared that viewers are not allowed at Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University Playground to watch the remaining matches from today.

Issuing a press release, CAN shared that with Monday's Cabinet decision of not allowing gathering of more than 25 people in public programme, the entry of spectators has been prohibited in the remaining matches of the T20 Cricket Series.

The CAN has apologized to the Nepali cricket supporters for the same. The spectators were given permission to watch the games paying fees before this.

Nepal is taking on the Netherlands today under the series. Nepal had thrashed the Netherlands by nine wickets in the first game. Nepal is in a strong position in the competition. It is at the top of the three-nation series so far. It has four points winning the two games it played so far while the Netherlands are in the second position with two points after winning one game and losing one.

Malaysia is at the last position of the league after losing two matches. The game between Nepal and the Netherlands is slated for 1.15pm today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal