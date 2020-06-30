General

Kathmandu Valley on a condition that he/she strictly abides by the rule of home quarantine after arrival. The meeting of the COVID-19 crisis management centre (CCMC) took this decision on Monday.

With this, the people need to have recommendation letter from the respective local level with the commitment that they would stay in home quarantine after entering the Kathmandu Valley.

Secretary at Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Mahendra Guragain, informed that the CCMC decided that everyone willing to enter the Kathmandu Valley must produce recommendation letters from the local level, ward office, and police office and must not leave home for 14 days after arriving in the federal capital. Such decision was made in line with the standard set by the Health Ministry. This rule is equally applicable to those coming via air and land routes.

Similarly, each employee at airport will be provided two sets of PPE for safety measure. The MCC has further recommended the Council of Ministers to take decision on those bearing Nepali citizenship (mother and children) and the foreign passport (father).

Source: National News Agency Nepal