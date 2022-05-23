General

A member of the Nepal-India Eminent Persons Group (EPG) has urged the Prime Ministers of Nepal and India to accept the report prepared by the group as soon as possible.

The group's Nepal coordinator Dr Bheikh Bahadur Thapa said in a statement today that an informal meeting between the members of the group concluded that the report would be handed over to the prime ministers of the two countries as soon as possible, and if not possible bring it to the public.

The group was formed by the governments of the two countries to review the past agreements signed between the two countries. The group worked for about three and a half years to come up with a report in detail and it would not be appropriate to leave it under the responsibility of the coordinators, without handing it over to the two governments, Thapa said in the statement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal