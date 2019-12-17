General

Dengue: 37 cases of Dengue are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Jhapa (8 cases), Rupandehi (3 cases), and Sunsari (3 cases).

Malaria: Five Malaria cases are reported this week. Two cases are from Kanchanpur and one each from Sunsari, Nawalparasi East, and Kailali.

Kala-azar: Two cases of Kala-azar reported this week. One each cases from Banke and Kanchanpur.

Scrub typhus: 18 cases of Scrub typhus are reported this week. The majority of the cases are from Kailali (6 cases), and Lalitpur (2 cases).

SARI: 253 cases of SARI are reported this week. The majority of these cases are from Morang (25 cases), Kailali (15 cases), and Saptari (13 cases).

Source: Government of Nepal