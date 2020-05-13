General

Ex-Social Service National Coordination Council (Nepal) has expressed the hope that a justifiable outlet to border disputes between Nepal and India would take place through political and diplomatic channels, stating that it is necessary and welfare for both countries to resolve the matter.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday by chair of presidium of the Council, Madhav Prasad Ghimire on behalf of Ex-Employee Service Council Nepal, Nepal Ex-Servicemen’s Association of Nepalese Army, Nepal Retired Police Organisation, Nepal Ex-Armed Police Association and Ex-Employees’ Association of National Investigation Department said all Nepalis and members of the Council are suffered by the construction of roads in Lipulek by India after encroaching upon Nepal’s territory, referring to Indian government delaying talks with Nepal on the matter under different pretexts.

Stating that both countries share political, economic, social and cultural relations for ages and citizens of the countries wish for the continuation of the relations, the statement says that India placing Nepal’s territories, Kalapani, Lipulek and Limpiyadhura in its political map has hurt age-old relations between the two countries.

Source: National News Agency