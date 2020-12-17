General

The task of establishing industrial hub has gained momentum in Melauli municipality of Baitadi. In this connection, works related to physical infrastructure development would begin within mid-January 2021.

As preparation of detail project report (DPR) has almost come to a final stage, works related to the development of physical infrastructure would start in some days, said Melauli municipality mayor Krishna Singh Nayak.

He further said, “After the finalization of DPR, we would decide whether to go for open bidding process or mobilizing users for the construction works. First work would be the road construction followed by management of drinking water and field cutting”.

Though this is a multi-year project other works related to the establishment of industrial village would not be delayed, mayor Nayak assured. The industrial village would stretch over the area of wards 1, 3, 5 and 6 of the municipality.

The federal government has released Rs 9.2 million for the setup of the industrial village. It is noted that the area has the mines of iron, copper and stone to establish it as an industrial hub.

The government has announced establishing industrial village to promote entrepreneurship and employment opportunities by incentivizing small and cottage industries. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal