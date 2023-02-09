Key Issues

Ambassador of the European Union to Nepal, Nona Deprez, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Rajendra Lingden, on Thursday.

During the meeting, DPM Lingden said electricity production, its transmission and marketing were prioritized by Nepal government, while discussions were going on with the private investors and stakeholders on feasibility study of production of green hydrogen and policy making to this end.

In response to Deprez's query, DPM Lingden said a process was underway to export electricity to Bangladesh. Similarly, interstate transmission line will be expanded to other neighbours for the high volume power export.

He thanked EU for providing assistance to Nepal in the sector of renewal energy. The DPM also hoped such assistance would continue in the days ahead, according to DPM Lingden's press coordinator, Ranjit Prasai.

Source: National News Agency Nepal