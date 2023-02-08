Key Issues

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today.

During the meeting held at the office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers at Singha Darbar, various issues of bilateral interest were discussed.

Also today, Administrator of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dahal, according to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal