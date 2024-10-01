Everest Women’s Volleyball League: Karnali defeats Gandaki



Kathmandu: Karnali Yashvis defeated Gandaki Thunders in the match held today under the Everest Women’s Volleyball League tournament.

Karnali defeated Gandaki by 3 sets to 2 in the match held today at the Covered Hall of National Sports Council in Tripureshwar.

In the match, Karnali won the first set 25-15 but then lost two straight sets to Gandaki. Gandaki won the second and third set by 25-22 and 25-17 points respectively.

Karnali came back after trailing 1-2 to win the fourth set by 25-19 and the fifth and final decisive set by 15-12.

A total of six franchise-based teams are participating in the franchise-based league, the first of its kind held in the history of Nepali volleyball. The event is organised by Infinity Dreams Pvt. Ltd.

Other teams competing in the event include Kathmandu Spikers, Lalitpur Queens, Madhes United and Chitwan Shakti.

Source: National News Agency Nepal